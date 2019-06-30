Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Marie (Rhodes) Coronel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Marie Rhodes Coronel passed away on Tuesday, June 12, 2019. We would say she lost her fight with cancer, but she never even got the opportunity to get in the ring. Cancer took her from us in two weeks. She was a strong and smart woman; we think that given half a chance, her fighting spirit would have won and you would not be reading this.



Born September 11, 1957, in Port Angeles; the youngest child of her loving parents, Frank and Annabelle Rhodes. She grew up with two older sisters.



She loved her music. She loved to dance. She loved her cats. She was a hard worker and so funny. She loved to laugh, she loved sports and she loved her life.



She was a proud member of the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe. Her motherhood was her masterpiece and she was everything. If you thought she loved her kids, one would just have to see the look on her face when she looked at her grandchildren to know what true love was.



She is preceded in death by her father, Frank Rhodes; her mother, Annabelle Bocook Rhodes: her sister, Sally Fred; and her grandsons, Maverick Trantham and Emery Bowen.



She is survived by her children, Vern Boyd Jr., Angela Raycraft, Sally Dockery, Theodore Bowen III, Nancy Hamilton, and Roberto Coronel; her sister, Nancy Wickham and brother-in-law, Russell Wickham; 23 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews and loved ones .



A Celebration of Life was held on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at The Lower Elwha Tribal Center.



