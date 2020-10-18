Susie loved to work. As a youth, she picked Cameron Farm strawberries, saving enough in one season to purchase a new Schwinn bicycle. She would place her younger sister Richelle inside the white handlebar amounted basket and ride around Georgianna street, near the hospital. As a teen, she worked at the 5th & Race nursing home also taking in baby sitting and housecleaning.



When we first met in 1978, she was working three or four jobs simultaneously; The Port Angeles Children's Clinic; Land Title Company (on First street, near Lincoln Theater) and the USCG Admin Office Port Angeles. She later went on to work with her friend Jennie Corria, at the law office of Knebes and Cowsert next to Haynes Point.



Susie found her niche in the title and escrow field. She was employed by Olympic Peninsula Title and Escrow Company for 33 years. She enjoyed working for Chris Zook and later, Maureen Zook (now Pfaaff). Under the tutelage of Cheryl Bukovnic, Susie went on to become an (L.P.O.)



An L.P.O. (A Limited Practice Officer of the law) is allowed to practice law only within the narrow confines of the Title and Escrow industry. Passing her test in 1990, Susie was proud to have been sworn in by a Washington State judge. For years, she handled closings for buyers and sellers including dealing with banks, builders, county courthouse records, and realtors.



During 1991 to 1992, there was a building boom, mostly in Sequim, compelling Susie to work up to 75 hours a week, seven days a week. As her husband, I barely saw her during those two years.



O.P.T.'s move to a new building coincided with Susanne attending computer school in Seattle. On her return, Susie commenced building O.P.T's computer system from the ground up. Later she would convert office phones over to digital. Then, she set up the processing of digitizing 100% of past, present, and future records known as the Title Plant.



As the digital age progressed, she went on to collaborate with Tomi Elliot of Clallam County in order to make county records both secure and easier to access by businesses and the public alike. Her last position with O.P.T. was Title Plant Manager. She still maintained her L.P.O. license and when needed, filled in as a closer. Susie also mentored a few coworkers and at least one of them continues to serve as an L.P.O.



Susanne Kay Brandt was born on February 8, 1960 in Jamestown, North Dakota. She was the second oldest of 7 children. The family moved to Sequim, Washington when she was 3 years old. A few years later, they moved to Port Angeles, Washington. She attended Port Angeles public schools and became so skilled and trusted in typing class, that her teacher, Judy Brune, allowed her to sometimes conduct class in her absence (rarely). Susanne graduated Port Angeles High School with business honors.



She met and later married James J. Jerome on May 9, 1981. They were married for 37 years. Susanne was preceded in death by a son, James Richard Jerome on May 8, 1985. Her parents, Richard and Lavonne Brandt died in 2008 and 2010 respectively. Her older sister Ranae (Brandt) Telios died in 2004.



She is survived by her husband, Jim Jerome; sisters Terry (Brandt) Ingram; Laurie (Brandt) Swegle; Colleen (Brandt) Spence; Richelle (Brandt) Souza and one brother Richard E. Brandt, Jr.



Anyone who met Susanne found an instant friend. She was easy to like. Always pleasant and almost always cheerful, that was our Susie. So long Gunther Toody, you died much too young and our hearts are broken. You are missed in many ways.

