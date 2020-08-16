1/
Susie Dianne Gustafson
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susie Dianne Gustafson of Port Angeles, passed away at Olympic Medical Center on July 7, 2020.

She was born to Sherman H. Hoover and Laila B. Jarrett on October 2, 1949, in Hagerstown, Maryland.

She graduated from CASHS, class of '67, and married Victor Gary Gustafson in 1980.

Susie was a very thoughtful, loving, kind person that was a great listener; she really paid attention when people spoke. She was all about loving people with all their flaws. She went out of her way to do something special for people, remembering what people enjoyed and then surprising them with a gift.

Smiley faces were her symbol and she had them everywhere. One couldn't help but smile when they saw them.

Susie's spirit is alive in all she has touched. She was the rock of the family. Although reserved and quiet, when necessary, she insisted on peace and justice above all and for all.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Victor Gustafson; parents, Laila Jarrett and Sherman H. Hoover; and all her puppies.

Susie is survived by her son, Justin Joseph Bryles of Port Angeles; and brother, Donnie Hoover.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Daily News on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved