Susie Dianne Gustafson of Port Angeles, passed away at Olympic Medical Center on July 7, 2020.



She was born to Sherman H. Hoover and Laila B. Jarrett on October 2, 1949, in Hagerstown, Maryland.



She graduated from CASHS, class of '67, and married Victor Gary Gustafson in 1980.



Susie was a very thoughtful, loving, kind person that was a great listener; she really paid attention when people spoke. She was all about loving people with all their flaws. She went out of her way to do something special for people, remembering what people enjoyed and then surprising them with a gift.



Smiley faces were her symbol and she had them everywhere. One couldn't help but smile when they saw them.



Susie's spirit is alive in all she has touched. She was the rock of the family. Although reserved and quiet, when necessary, she insisted on peace and justice above all and for all.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Victor Gustafson; parents, Laila Jarrett and Sherman H. Hoover; and all her puppies.



Susie is survived by her son, Justin Joseph Bryles of Port Angeles; and brother, Donnie Hoover.

