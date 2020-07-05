1/1
Suzanne Marie Corso
1948 - 2020
Suzanne Marie Corso was born March 18, 1948, to Robert and Ann Germier in New Orleans, Louisiana. She went to be with her Lord June 26, 2020, in Springfield, Missouri, after a long and happy life. By her side was her beloved husband of 52 years, Gerald Anthony Corso.

She spent her early years in New Orleans and later she and Gerald relocated to Port Angeles, where they called home for 20 years until relocating to Springfield, Missouri, in 2018.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Bobby Germier.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald Corso; niece and nephew Diana and Jerry Grace.

Her wishes were to be laid to rest with her family in their family tomb in Saint Louis Cemetery #3, New Orleans, at a private gravesite service, Friday July 3rd.

Suzanne was a loving wife and aunt, whose compassion and giving nature will be remembered by all who knew her.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jul. 5, 2020.
