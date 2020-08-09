1/1
Teresa Marie Spradlin
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teresa Marie Spradlin passed away on July 20, 2020, at Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle.

A Tacoma native, she moved to Port Angeles in 1986 when her husband was transferred here with the Coast Guard. She was an Albertson's bakery clerk in Port Angeles for many years.

Teresa had a deep love for her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved the outdoors and camping and often one found her with her nose in a book. Her dog, Max, was always by her side.

She was a ray of sunshine and was great at cheering people up when they were having a tough day. Her warmth made people feel like one of the family.

Teresa is survived by her husband, Thomas Spradlin; daughter, Shellie (Tom) Belbin; son, Tommy (Kellie) Spradlin; parents, Tom and Velma Kuich; parents-in-law, Tom and Alvina Spradlin; and grandchildren, Brian and Madison Belbin.

Per her wishes, there will be no services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Daily News on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved