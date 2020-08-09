Teresa Marie Spradlin passed away on July 20, 2020, at Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle.



A Tacoma native, she moved to Port Angeles in 1986 when her husband was transferred here with the Coast Guard. She was an Albertson's bakery clerk in Port Angeles for many years.



Teresa had a deep love for her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved the outdoors and camping and often one found her with her nose in a book. Her dog, Max, was always by her side.



She was a ray of sunshine and was great at cheering people up when they were having a tough day. Her warmth made people feel like one of the family.



Teresa is survived by her husband, Thomas Spradlin; daughter, Shellie (Tom) Belbin; son, Tommy (Kellie) Spradlin; parents, Tom and Velma Kuich; parents-in-law, Tom and Alvina Spradlin; and grandchildren, Brian and Madison Belbin.



Per her wishes, there will be no services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store