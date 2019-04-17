Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teresa Marie van Dyken. View Sign

Port Angeles native, Teresa Marie van Dyken, passed away of natural causes on March 18, 2019.



Teresa was born on May 19, 1972, to Jeanne Marie (Hart) van Dyken and Martin Leendert van Dyken. She graduated from Sequim High School and then went to cosmetology school.



She was a beautician in both Port Angeles and the Seattle area. She then returned to Sequim and started working for her father and brother, as a dental assistant, in Port Angeles. Teresa was also very artistic. One project was designing the logo for the Lutheran preschool in Sequim.



Teresa began to struggle with mental illness and hearing voices. In spite of this battle, she would respond with love and a helping hand when she saw need, even if it meant going without for herself. She was very friendly and would greet people as she went about in town. Teresa loved to make phone calls to her friends and enjoyed their visits. She was continually searching the Bible, for God's truth, and so wanted to trust in God's promises. She longed for God's peace and forgiveness. The loss of her mother, 18 years ago, was very difficult for Teresa. She was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church, in Sequim, since childhood, but also attended other churches with friends in Port Angeles. Teresa was a sincere believer in Jesus Christ and is now at peace with her Lord.



Teresa is preceded in death by her mother, Jeanne M. van Dyken.



She is survived by her father and step-mother, Martin L. (Audrey) van Dyken of Vernonia, Oregon; sister, Debbie (Larry) Tiemersma of Port Angeles; brother, Scott M. (Lise) van Dyken of Port Angeles.



There will be a graveside service, Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 11 AM, at Sequim View Cemetery. Everyone is welcome. A open house reception with food and fellowship will follow the service at 486 Conner Road, PA, (2 miles up Blue Mt. Road Right on Conner Road, straight back to gravel road and up the driveway (follow the balloons).



In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in memory of Teresa van Dyken at Peninsula Behavioral Health for Residential Program at Arlene Engel Home. Memorial contributions in Teresa's name may be sent to Peninsula Behavioral Health at 118 E. 8th St., Port Angeles, WA 98362, or can be given online at www.peninsulabehavioral.org.

