Port Angeles native, Thelma Marie Lawrence passed away on February 1, 2020. She was born on June 13, 1961, to Vivian Sherry Charles and Francis Lawrence.
She loved to bead, to sew, knitting and singing. She was a member of the 1910 Shaker Church.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Vivian Lawrence; grandparents, Francis Lawrence, Leda Dick, Murphy Charles and Evangeline Casimir.
She is survived by her sons, John Dailey III and Franklin Miller; daughters, Vivian (Thomas) Decoteau, Patti (Charles) Washington and Elsie Marie Miller; brother, Johnson Lawrence; sister, Shawnee Lawrence; and grandchildren: John Dailey IV, Malikai Bender, Aaliyah Bender; Leda Dailey, Kwichukt Decoteau, Tannowus, WaWilkid Decoteau, Josephine Decoteau; Leon Miller, Reggie Miller, Catalina Bryant and Khyla Miller Pierce.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, 12 PM, at 2851 Lower Elwha Rd., Port Angeles.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Feb. 7, 2020