Ted Miller died following a stroke on April 10. He was born in Portland, Michigan, to Herbert John and Verena Paulina Miller.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter, Elizabeth Miller of Wake Forest, North Carolina; son, Herbert, daughter-in-law Sandra and granddaughter Eilee Miller all of King George, Virginia; and sisters, Carol Kahn and Susan Miller of Portland, Michigan, and Joyce Pline of St. Johns, Michigan.
There will be a gathering to celebrate his life when conditions permit.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to either Shipley Center (Sequim Senior Center) or Sequim Boys and Girls Club.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020