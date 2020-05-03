Theresa Nelson
1939 - 2020
Theresa Nelson passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020. She was 81. Theresa was born in Renton, to Frank and Maxine Gleason on January 23, 1939.

Theresa met her sweetheart, Ken Nelson, while she was still attending Renton High School. Ken was working as her mailman. Theresa suddenly took an interest in retrieving the mail each day after school.

She married Ken on July 6, 1957, and celebrated 62 wonderful years of marriage together.

Theresa enjoyed gardening, cooking, painting, reading, fishing, and adventures with Ken.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Theresa is survived by her husband Ken of Brinnon; daughter and son-in-law Karen and Jim of Puyallup; granddaughter, Elizabeth and husband Ryan of Seattle; grandson, James and fiance Sara of Black Diamond; son and daughter-in-law, Kenny and Linda of Maple Valley; granddaughters, Danna and Jonna of Maple Valley; and great-grandchildren, Peyton and Noah of Maple Valley.

Please plant something special in your garden in memory of Theresa. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on May 3, 2020.
RIP Theresa. So sorry for your loss Ken and family. Sending prayers and thoughts to all of you.
Ralph&Dolly Karns
Friend
I'm so sorry for your loss. I always loved our visits and she would always have a smile on her face.
Ryan Melton
Liz Roland
