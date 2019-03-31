Jamestown S'Klallam Tribal Elder Tom Becker passed away from pancreatic cancer. Born to Robert and Edith Becker in Port Angeles, Tom was an avid outdoorsman.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy; three siblings, Mark Becker, Neila Cameron, and Jeff Becker; his three children, Troy, Steve and Shelly Becker; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He will be truly missed by those who knew and loved him. Join us for a Celebration of Life on Sunday, April 28th at 1 p.m. in Red Cedar Hall on the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribal Campus in Blyn.
Memorial donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research, Lustgarten Foundation, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797 (www.lustgarten.org) or Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County, 540 East 8th Street. Port Angeles, WA 98362 (www.vhocc.org).
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019