Thomas "Tom" Edward Canfield of Port Angeles, age 61, died at home April 18, 2019.



Tom was born in Dearborn, Michigan, on June 14, 1957, to Thomas Robert Canfield and Patricia Shirley Martin. He has an older sister, Michelle Montresor.



Tom started working for the Detroit City Bus System in 1980. He worked his entire career for them. He was injured while in training, in 1980, and suffered from neck pain and issues his entire life.



He took early disability retirement, in 2005, and moved to Las Vegas, Nevada. There he met his wife, Debra "Debbie" Kay Betz Schreiner. They bought a house and moved into together with her three children, Korum, Carrick and Jocelynn Schreiner. Tom and Debbie married October 26, 2009. He called Debbie the love of his life.



In July 2018, Tom, Debbie and the kids moved, to Port Angeles, to start a new adventure. Tom loved his new home, being on his bike and exploring the peninsula. He made many new friends in PA. He loved meeting people and trying to help the less fortunate. He died too young and will be missed by many.



He was survived by his wife; stepchildren; his sister and her husband and kids; and many cousins.

