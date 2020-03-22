Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas James McKeown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of WW II Vet, Thomas James McKeown, Sr. This tough 97 year old Marine died in his sleep on St. Patrick's Day, February 17, 2020.



Tom shared that he had a wonderful, long and rich life. He cherished family, friends, his students, and veterans.



He left his successful business, M&S Service, to go to an impactful career teaching Auto Mechanics at Port Angeles High School for over 20 years.



He was active in the Marine Corps League and VFW volunteering for projects including Toys for Tots and food to needy families. He was a committed advocate for Veterans and was instrumental in bringing a Veterans Health Clinic to Port Angeles.



As an Arizona snowbird, he and wife Betty enjoyed an active retirement bicycling, fishing, swimming and winning swimming medals in the Senior Olympics.



Family was important to Tom. He is preceded in death by his cherished wife, Betty Parker McKeown; daughter, Cathleen McKeown; and grandson, Robert.



He is survived by his children, Thomas J. (Ida) McKeown, Jr., Patricia McKeown, and Michael (Corky) McKeown; a host of grandchildren, Anita, Lari (Ron), Jeanne, Sean (Karen), Rian, Tamara (Neil), and Christopher (Alisha); great-grandchildren, Jason (Liz), Ashley, Jake, Alyssa, Lanna, Jessica, Madison, Lincoln, Dylan, John, and Liliana; great-great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Odin, Jaxson, Remy, Harlan, and Tennyson; and many beloved nieces and nephews



He made a difference in his life and will be fondly remembered and desperately missed.



