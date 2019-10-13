Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas John Smircich. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas John Smircich, age 76, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on August 24, 2019 after a long battle with alzheimers (purposely not capitalized).



Tom, also called Tommy, Thomas John lives-at-Starrigavan-with-the-Bears, Dad, DaaaaAAAddd, Paka, and Grandpa, was born to John and Ginger on October 28, 1942 in Tacoma, Washington.



He was discipled in his faith as a child by working closely with his father who was a minister.



Tom graduated in 1960 from Clover Park High School in Tacoma before joining the Army in 1961. He served in the Chemical Corps at Fort McClellan, Alabama in support demonstration until 1964.



Tom then went to the



Tom was united in Holy Matrimony to Sharon Ann Cline on June 8, 1968. They moved to Sitka, Alaska in 1970 where they made their home with Tom teaching math and science at Sitka High School.



He was active in the Sitka Assembly of God church where he was part of the worship ministry team as well as weekly ministry to many beloved folk at the Sitka Pioneers Home. It was common to see him break out into worship songs at the drop of a hat throughout his life-worshipping God was as natural to him as breathing.



Tom also enjoyed fishing and exploring the area around Sitka with his children.



Tom retired to Port Angeles, Washington in 1997 where he became active in ministry at Lighthouse Christian Center and working part time providing community access to the mentally disabled.



His last years were spent as a resident of Discovery Memory Care in Sequim, Washington where he continued to help others and shine as a beacon for his Lord.



Tom is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sharon; four children Katy Thorne (Mike), Andrew Smircich (Tracy), Polly Sturm (Caleb) and Merry Cearley (Ash); eleven grandchildren and one great granddaughter; brothers Ben Carlson and Doug Marks (Nancy) and sister Patti Tuffield.



A private service was held October 4th for the immediate family.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you bless your local Volunteer Hospice however you feel led. Thomas John Smircich, age 76, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on August 24, 2019 after a long battle with alzheimers (purposely not capitalized).Tom, also called Tommy, Thomas John lives-at-Starrigavan-with-the-Bears, Dad, DaaaaAAAddd, Paka, and Grandpa, was born to John and Ginger on October 28, 1942 in Tacoma, Washington.He was discipled in his faith as a child by working closely with his father who was a minister.Tom graduated in 1960 from Clover Park High School in Tacoma before joining the Army in 1961. He served in the Chemical Corps at Fort McClellan, Alabama in support demonstration until 1964.Tom then went to the University of Washington where he earned a double major BS in chemistry and mathematics followed by his Masters in math at Western Washington University.Tom was united in Holy Matrimony to Sharon Ann Cline on June 8, 1968. They moved to Sitka, Alaska in 1970 where they made their home with Tom teaching math and science at Sitka High School.He was active in the Sitka Assembly of God church where he was part of the worship ministry team as well as weekly ministry to many beloved folk at the Sitka Pioneers Home. It was common to see him break out into worship songs at the drop of a hat throughout his life-worshipping God was as natural to him as breathing.Tom also enjoyed fishing and exploring the area around Sitka with his children.Tom retired to Port Angeles, Washington in 1997 where he became active in ministry at Lighthouse Christian Center and working part time providing community access to the mentally disabled.His last years were spent as a resident of Discovery Memory Care in Sequim, Washington where he continued to help others and shine as a beacon for his Lord.Tom is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sharon; four children Katy Thorne (Mike), Andrew Smircich (Tracy), Polly Sturm (Caleb) and Merry Cearley (Ash); eleven grandchildren and one great granddaughter; brothers Ben Carlson and Doug Marks (Nancy) and sister Patti Tuffield.A private service was held October 4th for the immediate family.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you bless your local Volunteer Hospice however you feel led. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II University of Washington Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close