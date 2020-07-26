Thomas Patrick Christman was born in St. Louis, Missouri, April 1950 to parents Virginia (Miller) Christman and Thomas Patrick Christman. Tom passed away comfortably in Sequim, in July 2020 at age 70.
Having had an uncle who played for the St. Louis Browns, it should be noted that Tom was an avid baseball fan. Though he moved often throughout his lifetime, he always found fellow St. Louis Cardinals fans to cheer with (GO CARDS!).
His favorite place as a young man was a two-room family cabin in Pacific, Missouri, on the Meramec River. There he and his pals emulated Tom Sawyer doing their favorite boyhood pastimes; river swimming, exploring caves and shooting guns.
Tom graduated from high school in 1968 in Webster Groves, Missouri, then, like his father before him, he soon joined the Navy. He spent most of the Vietnam War abroad serving in Morocco, Korea, and Japan. Tom had many stories about his travels; however, he never discussed how he served except to say that he was most awarded for sending and receiving Morse code. He left active duty in 1972 and served two more years in the Navy Reserves.
In 1979, Tom earned his Bachelor's in Journalism at the University of Missouri, Columbia. He began his career in journalism as a Copy Editor and was promoted to News Editor at the News Dispatch in Michigan City, Indiana. While there, he won several awards from the Hoosier State Press Association for headlines, editorials and popular news stories.
In 1985 Tom met and married his wife of 35 years, Laura Behr. With the marriage he also acquired a much loved daughter, Elizabeth Tuthill.
In his younger years, Tom's parents raised him and his siblings partially in Washington and Oregon. Most of the family remains in Oregon, which encouraged Tom and Laura to leave the Midwest and move to the Pacific Northwest, in November 1985, when Tom was hired at the Peninsula Daily News as News Editor.
The highlight of Tom's work at the Peninsula Daily News was his "beat" with the local Coast Guard. With the Port Angeles "Coasties," he flew with helicopter rescue swimmers aboard the USCGC Active. He felt honored to hang out with the USCG in their Ward Room. For those of you unfamiliar with the military, such an invitation is truly an honor. His news stories about the USCG included pieces on public service and water safety in the community as well as several photo opportunities that most civilians would not have access to.
Tom had the opportunity to check many things off his "Bucket List" in Port Angeles. One was a tandem skydive in 1986, and most significantly, sailing on "The Wasp," Captain Chet's sailboat in Port Angeles Harbor. Tom loved being one of Chet's "lads." They took part in Swiftsure in Victoria BC for many years. When there was no wind they broke out the beer and sang bawdy sea songs.
In October 1990, Tom, Laura, and sister Liz welcomed a much loved son, Timothy Christman, into the world.
In 1998 Tom began working at Koenig Subaru in the sales department. He retired in 2016. He told his kids the only car he would ever sell them was a Subaru. In addition, he had a lot of affection for the staff at Koenig. The relationships he had with his coworkers transcended just the workplace.
As a pastime, Tom loved naval history. He talked extensively about it with his family and community. He looked out of our windows with his binoculars at the Strait of Juan de Fuca and frequently identified Navy sailing vessels, such as active duty submarines, sailing through the straight in PA's "backyard."
Tom was preceded in death by his father Thomas Christman; his sister, Julia (Christman) Liddle; and the untimely death of his much loved niece, Jessica Rose Hutton.
He is survived by his mother, Virginia Christman (Richland, Oregon); his wife Laura Behr (Port Angeles); his children, Elizabeth Tuthill (San Antonio, Texas) and Timothy Christman (Seattle). His surviving siblings include sisters, Terry Christman (Halfway, Oregon), Kate (Christman) Sprauer (La Grande, Oregon), and his brother Mark Christman (Halfway, Oregon). Nieces and nephews include Gina Chiodini, Brian, Jacob and Julia Sprauer, Ryan Rhyneer and Paul Hutton.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a service in Port Angeles will be scheduled at a later date. In addition, there will be a graveside service in Halfway, Oregon, with Military Funeral Honors, date also to be determined.
Please make donations to Wounded Warriors
Project, Captain Joseph House or Hospice.