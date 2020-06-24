Thomas Roger Pike
1942 - 2020
Former Sequim resident Thomas Roger Pike died at Hospice of the Piedmont in High Point, N.C.

He was 78.

Services: No services have been announced.

Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services, Greensboro, N.C., is in charge of arrangements.

www.dignitymemorial.com

Published in Peninsula Daily News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2020.
