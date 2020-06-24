Former Sequim resident Thomas Roger Pike died at Hospice of the Piedmont in High Point, N.C.
He was 78.
Services: No services have been announced.
Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services, Greensboro, N.C., is in charge of arrangements.
www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in Peninsula Daily News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2020.