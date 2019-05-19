Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas William Fatherson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas William Fatherson, 92, passed away in his Sequim home on May 10, 2019.



Thomas, known as "Bill," was born, in Sequim, to Tom and Esther Fatherson.



At age 16, Bill went to Alaska to work on an Army transport ship for a year. After that, he went into the Army and spent more than a year on the island of Kyusha, as a Military Policeman of Company D, of the 35th Infantry Division.



When he returned home, he went to work in Seattle, working at Boeing. Not liking the city, he returned to Sequim and to work logging, an occupation he loved. After logging, he worked 27 years for the Clallam County Road Department as an equipment operator.



Bill met his wife, Nina Parker, on a blind date and he knew right away that he was going to marry her; and three months later, they married. They were truly soulmates. Their love was an inspiration to those who knew them.



After retiring, Bill and Nina dedicated themselves to working at the Sequim Food Bank where Nina was the Director, for 28 years. Bill received the Community Service award, in 1998, and the Citizen of the Year award in 1999. Bill was an Eagle Scout and a life member of the VFW, in Sequim. He was also Grand Pioneer in the Sequim Irrigation Festival.



Bill and Nina were married 70 years, until Nina's passing, in 2017. They had three children, Peggy (Warren) King, Debbie (Rick) McGregor, and James; six grandchildren, Jody Kirst, Jenny Andreyka, Brian and Robby King, and Brandon and Jesse Fatherson; and eight great-children.



Bill was loved so much by his children and they will have his memory in their hearts forever. "We miss you, Dad, but it's a comfort to know you and Mom are together again, in heaven; we love you both!"



There will be a graveside service Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 1 PM , at Sequim View Cemetery, 1505 Sequim-Dungeness Way.



Dad's memorial request is that families go out to dinner and celebrate life together! Thomas William Fatherson, 92, passed away in his Sequim home on May 10, 2019.Thomas, known as "Bill," was born, in Sequim, to Tom and Esther Fatherson.At age 16, Bill went to Alaska to work on an Army transport ship for a year. After that, he went into the Army and spent more than a year on the island of Kyusha, as a Military Policeman of Company D, of the 35th Infantry Division.When he returned home, he went to work in Seattle, working at Boeing. Not liking the city, he returned to Sequim and to work logging, an occupation he loved. After logging, he worked 27 years for the Clallam County Road Department as an equipment operator.Bill met his wife, Nina Parker, on a blind date and he knew right away that he was going to marry her; and three months later, they married. They were truly soulmates. Their love was an inspiration to those who knew them.After retiring, Bill and Nina dedicated themselves to working at the Sequim Food Bank where Nina was the Director, for 28 years. Bill received the Community Service award, in 1998, and the Citizen of the Year award in 1999. Bill was an Eagle Scout and a life member of the VFW, in Sequim. He was also Grand Pioneer in the Sequim Irrigation Festival.Bill and Nina were married 70 years, until Nina's passing, in 2017. They had three children, Peggy (Warren) King, Debbie (Rick) McGregor, and James; six grandchildren, Jody Kirst, Jenny Andreyka, Brian and Robby King, and Brandon and Jesse Fatherson; and eight great-children.Bill was loved so much by his children and they will have his memory in their hearts forever. "We miss you, Dad, but it's a comfort to know you and Mom are together again, in heaven; we love you both!"There will be a graveside service Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 1 PM , at Sequim View Cemetery, 1505 Sequim-Dungeness Way.Dad's memorial request is that families go out to dinner and celebrate life together! Published in The Peninsula Daily News on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close