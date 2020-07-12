Tillman Harry Goldsbury, Sr., passed away on June 23, 2020. He was born to Harry Goldsbury and Donna Speckie Doores on January 31, 1962, in North Bend, Oregon.



He moved to the Olympic Peninsula, in 2010, to spend more time with his children and grandkids.



Tillman was a person of nature; he loved fishing and hunting. His occupations included fisherman, logger and deckhand all working out of Alaska.



Among the things he loved was chess; he could beat anyone! He enjoyed playing guitar, fixing things and playing croquet. Most of all, he loved teaching his kids about all aspects of fishing and generally how to do things.



Tillman was preceded in death by his dad, Harry Goldsbury.



He is survived by his children, Tillman (Lacey) Goldsbury, Jr., TJ Goldsbury, Oosha Goldsbury, Keri (Leif) Ellis, Marie Goldsbury, Donna Goldsbury and Vanessa Goldsbury; mother, Donna (Larry) Doores; siblings, Cathy (Keith) Porter, Coni Bell, James Goldsbury, Charles Goldsbury and Kenneth Goldsbury; grandchildren, Leelah Smith, Jared Gadberry, Jr., Shadow Ellis, Loki Ellis, Dreyson Black, Dashawn Goldsbury-Austin, Neveah Korsmo, Leanne Moyle, Casey Goldsbury-Robinson, Sundray Korsmo, Jr. and Asante Korsmo; and great-grandchildren, Yenewes Smtih-Avery and Zayden James Oatfield.



A private ceremony will be held with his ashes to be spread at sea.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store