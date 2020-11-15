1/1
Tim R. McDonald
1939 - 2020
Tim R. McDonald of Port Angeles passed away on Oct. 27, 2020.

Tim, a lifelong resident of Port Angeles was born to Maurice (Mose) McDonald and Marie (Wood) McDonald. He graduated from Port Angeles Senior High in 1957.

He was among the group who formed the Angeles Stock Car Racing Association (ASCRA) in the early 60's. He served not only as the president for some time, but as a stock car racer as well (go #11!).

He was the owner and operator of Tim R. McDonald Trucking. He also served on the board of the Peninsula Log Truckers Association.

When he was not working you could find him on the water enjoying his favorite pastime of fishing. Without a doubt the migrating salmon are now breathing a sigh of relief. Tim, and his wife Shari, became snowbirds and spent over 25 years wintering in Yuma, Arizona.

Tim held a strong work ethic and was his happiest when tending to something, anything!

Behind his gruff exterior lay a kind and gentle soul; the smile and twinkle in his eyes always gave it away (often to his chagrin). There wasn't anything he wouldn't do for his kids and family. He really was, and will always be, Our Hero.

He leaves behind his wife of over 54 years, Shari (MCann); son Greg Horn, daughter Patty (Randy) Raymond, Grandchildren; Nathan, Justin and Travis Horn, Braedi Brown, Dayna Starks. 10 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and brothers Brent and Kurt (Dana) McDonald.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and granddaughter, Devanny.

Unfortunately, COVID robbed us from having a formal Celebration of Life. Feel free to tip a glass, tip your hat and wish him well on this newest journey. Harper-Ridgeview, Port Angeles, is in care of arrangements.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harper Ridgeview Funeral Chapel
105 W 4th St
Port Angeles, WA 98362
3604529701
