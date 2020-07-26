Timothy was taken from us suddenly on June 21, 2020.



He was born in Burbank, California, April 19, 1958, and spent his early childhood years in Pasadena. In his youth he hiked the San Gabriel Mountains and loved the beach in the summers and swimming in the ocean. The family moved to Whittier. He attended and graduated Whittier High School in 1976. He was a runner on the track team.



Tim joined the Navy out of high school and became a Corpsman. Upon discharge he challenged the LVN test without any additional schooling. He later got his RN at the College of the Redwoods in Eureka.



He worked at an ER in Oakland, California, where he acquired much of his trauma experience. He and his girlfriend at the time bicycled across the USA.



Tim was a doer; always looking for an adventure. He bought a sailboat and lived aboard. As he traveled up the coast of California, Oregon, and eventually Washington, he would work as a traveling nurse. He lived and worked in Aberdeen for a while then settled in Seattle living on his boat at Lake Union. Later he moved to Port Angeles where he worked in the Emergency Dept. at OMC for 12 years until July 3, 2018.



Tim had a thirst for knowledge and constantly researched medical information to sharpen his skills. He was a compassionate patient advocate. He loved precepting new nurses and was an excellent instructor.



He ended his career working at Forks Long Term Care Center where he was loved by both staff and residents. A beautiful memorial service was held there on June 28th and included a life flight fly over to honor his service as an ER nurse and Navy Corpsman.



Tim was a sailor, he also loved riding his motorcycle, shooting guns and his compound bow. He loved nature and was an excellent photographer. He was a good friend, a good neighbor, a dedicated nurse, and a great cook.



He is survived by his many friends and family that loved him.



There will be a Celebration of Life August 2nd, at 2:00 PM, for friends to gather and share memories.

