Tim Gallinger passed away on February 27, 2020, at Olympic Medical Center, after complications from pneumonia.



Tim was born on September 6, 1950, in Thermopolis, Wyoming, to Wilbur Ray and Leora Jean Gallinger. Tim and his family moved to Sequim, in 1952, where he attended school through high school.



In 1969, Tim was drafted into the U.S. Army and spent 18 months in heavy combat in the Vietnam War.



After the Army, he returned to Sequim and, in 1972, met Vanessa Lloyd, the love of his life. They were soon married and spent the next 45 years living in Seattle.



Tim worked at different occupations such as auto mechanic, optician, and in the later part of his career, he worked as a salesman for a sign/barricade company.



Some of Tim's favorite things were playing golf and traveling the country in his motor home with his family. Tim and Vanessa enjoyed belonging to a social club called the Club Britannia. They loved to dance, play darts and socialize.



About four years ago, Tim's wife, Vanessa, passed away from cancer. He decided to return to his roots and moved back to Sequim.



Tim leaves behind his daughters, Jillian and Misty; granddaughter, Zavia; sister, Char; and brother, Ray.



There will be no service.



Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020

