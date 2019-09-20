Timothy P. Morgan (1935 - 2019)
Obituary
Timothy P. Morgan passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, due to complications from a fall at the age of 83.

He was born on October 16, 1935, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Fay B. Morgan and Marcella P. Morgan.

He received a Geology degree from University of Wisconsin, Madison, and was a member of Sigma Phi-Alpha of Wisconsin.

Tim served as a Navigator in the United States Air Force Reserves, followed by a career with Allstate.

Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019
