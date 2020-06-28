Port Angeles resident Timothy Peterson died in a motorcycle collision on U.S. Highway 101 west of Lake Crescent.
He was 62.
Services: No services have been announced.
Harper-Ridgeview Funeral Chapel, Port Angeles, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.