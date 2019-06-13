Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tollie Craner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A tribute from Christine Taggart, Tollie's granddaughter-in-law:



Steve's Grandma left this life earlier this afternoon. She had her beloved daughter, Char, at her side.



I had the honor of always feeling so welcomed and loved by Grandma Tollie these past 9+ years. She always called me "Dear" and smiled radiantly at me.



At her 90th birthday party, I met almost all of her other children, grandkids and great-grandkids. I have a crystal clear memory in my mind of when some of the great-grandkids gathered around her feet as she spoke to them. They adored her and she adored them. She has been a fundamental part of her grandchildren, and their little ones' lives for so long; she leaves behind a beautiful legacy of amazing people who will carry on her spirit, her faith, and her love for family.



I saw her as an independent woman who adored and cherished Char for taking care of her in these later years. And Tollie always made me feel like I meant the world to her as one of her beloved grandsons' wife. Steve's mother, aunts, cousins, and other family members mean the world to me as I feel very blessed to be a part of Tollie's family.



She was loved by many and will be missed.



Rest easy, Tollie.



There will be a memorial held July 2, 2019, at Carl G. Washburne Memorial State Park in Florence, Oregon.



