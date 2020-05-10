Lawrence Anthony Schueler III passed suddenly on Saturday, April 25th, at his home in Redmond, Oregon. His wife, Carol, was at his side.



Tony was born in Port Angeles, on January 16, 1947. He graduated from Port Angeles High in 1965 and the University of Washington in 1970.



He was a successful entrepreneur, partnering in Certified Insulation in Port Angeles in the 70s and 80s, and then moving to Seattle to lead Plastic Dynamics until his retirement.



He met Carol Sievert when she was a teller at the drive-through window at Seattle First National Bank, in Port Angeles. He knew she was the one. And he wooed her enthusiastically until they were married at the Lake Quinault Lodge on October 13, 1985.



If the French had not already coined the phrase 'joie de vivre,' someone would have had to invent it to describe Tony, because no one was more full of wonder and enthusiasm with the world around him than he.



Tony was a lifelong lover of golf and a very accomplished player. He once won a putting contest at North Shore Golf Course by sinking three thirty-foot putts in a row. His competitor didn't stand a chance. Of course, Tony was a gracious winner.



Tony was also an excellent conversationalist but his greatest talent was people. His warm and open personality made friends easily. His loyal and thoughtful nature kept friends for life. Tony so enjoyed people that watching him in a roomful of strangers you would have thought he was running for mayor.



Tony was preceded in death by his mother, Dolores Franklin Schueler; and his father, Dr. Lawrence Anthony Schueler, Jr. of Port Angeles.



In addition to Carol, Tony is survived by his second mother, Bette Schueler of Port Angeles; his aunts and uncles, Gail and Carroll Schueler of Palm Desert, California and Eloise and Alan Burnaford of Porter Ranch, California; two sisters, Barbara and Terry Sr., Nowicki of Forks, and Leah and Shane Hughes of Central Point, Oregon; four brothers, Dan Schueler and Laurie Martin of Vashon Island, Mark and Angela Schueler of Fareham, England, Bryn Schueler of Port Orchard, and Michael and Pamela Schueler of Cape Coral, Florida; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



Tony Schueler is also survived by many heartbroken friends all across the country. He will be sorely missed.



A memorial service is being planned for a later date.

