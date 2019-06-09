Tonya DeVoll-Swanson, of Port Angeles, passed away April 1, 2019.
Tonya was born June 17, 1961, to Rose Marie Long, who passed away on February 13, 1964. Tonya was adopted by her aunt, Carol Lee Long and her husband, Verne Rene DeVoll.
Tonya was preceded in death by her parents, Carol and Verne DeVoll; her grandmother, Alma Lucille Carr; uncles, Wilson and Ben Long.
She is survived by her husband, Bill; sisters, Angel, Rene, Rose, Angelina, Karie; brother, Troy; and many nieces and nephews.
Tonya bravely fought cancer with will and strength. Her laugh, smile, love and quirky sense of humor will live on through her many friends and family.
A Celebration of Life for Tonya will be held at Rainbow Ranch (Deb and Phil's), 1926 Dan Kelly Road, on June 15, 2019, at 2:00 PM.
God Bless
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on June 9, 2019