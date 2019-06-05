Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tonya Lynn Thayer. View Sign Service Information Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 301 Lopez Avenue Port Angeles, WA 98362 Send Flowers Obituary

Former Port Angeles resident, Tonya Lynn Thayer (Tonny), age 57, succumbed to cardiac arrest and passed away on May 24, 2019, with both of her children by her side.



She was born to Frank and Sue Thayer, in Chehalis, on October 11, 1962. The family relocated to Port Angeles, in 1965, where Tonny attended local schools.



She was blessed with the birth of her son, Carl, in March 1980, and daughter, Lacey, in November 1983.



Following several Air Force assignments, the family settled near Houston.



In her younger years, she worked in food service and later she spent 15 years at Alspaugh Ace Hardware, working as a horticultural specialist in the garden center.



Gardening was her passion and she developed a real green thumb. She loved people and often spent extra time getting to know her customers personally. She had a great sense of humor and a special love for her Chihuahua, Katie.



Tonny was loved and will be missed by friends and family.



She was preceded in death by all grandparents; and her aunt, Jane Plemmons.



Tonny is survived by son, Carl Peters; daughter, Lacey Peters-Brauner, both of Kingwood, Texas; parents, Frank and Sue Thayer; brother, Jeff (Kathy) Thayer, of Port Angeles; brother, Steve (Cheryl) Thayer, of Idaho Falls, Idaho; grandchildren, Luke, Haley, Payton and Jacob, all of Texas; niece, Tina Thayer Simpson; nephews, Joshua, Aaron and Adam Thayer; and her uncle, Grady (MaryAnn) Plemmons, of Oregon.



Services will be held on Wednesday, June 5, at 2:00 PM at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 E. Lopez Avenue.



Memorial contributions may be made, in Tonny's name, to Holy Trinity. Former Port Angeles resident, Tonya Lynn Thayer (Tonny), age 57, succumbed to cardiac arrest and passed away on May 24, 2019, with both of her children by her side.She was born to Frank and Sue Thayer, in Chehalis, on October 11, 1962. The family relocated to Port Angeles, in 1965, where Tonny attended local schools.She was blessed with the birth of her son, Carl, in March 1980, and daughter, Lacey, in November 1983.Following several Air Force assignments, the family settled near Houston.In her younger years, she worked in food service and later she spent 15 years at Alspaugh Ace Hardware, working as a horticultural specialist in the garden center.Gardening was her passion and she developed a real green thumb. She loved people and often spent extra time getting to know her customers personally. She had a great sense of humor and a special love for her Chihuahua, Katie.Tonny was loved and will be missed by friends and family.She was preceded in death by all grandparents; and her aunt, Jane Plemmons.Tonny is survived by son, Carl Peters; daughter, Lacey Peters-Brauner, both of Kingwood, Texas; parents, Frank and Sue Thayer; brother, Jeff (Kathy) Thayer, of Port Angeles; brother, Steve (Cheryl) Thayer, of Idaho Falls, Idaho; grandchildren, Luke, Haley, Payton and Jacob, all of Texas; niece, Tina Thayer Simpson; nephews, Joshua, Aaron and Adam Thayer; and her uncle, Grady (MaryAnn) Plemmons, of Oregon.Services will be held on Wednesday, June 5, at 2:00 PM at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 E. Lopez Avenue.Memorial contributions may be made, in Tonny's name, to Holy Trinity. Published in The Peninsula Daily News from June 5 to June 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close