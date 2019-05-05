Travis Wollum died suddenly from an aortic aneurysm, April 16, at the age of 44. Travis was born March 4, 1975, in Seattle, to Donald Ray Wollum, Sr., and Vicki Lynn (Nichols). They moved to the Olympic Peninsula, in 1976.
He earned an Associate Degree and became a professional welder; a member of the Boilermakers Union.
Travis is survived by his son, Boyd D. Sotebeer (Harmony Johnson); brothers, Nicholas Wollum, of Malo, and Donald Wollum, of Port Angeles; mother, Vicki Nichols (Daniel Williams); and father, Donald Wollum, Sr.
A Celebration of Life and potluck will be held at Campfire Clubhouse, 619 E. 4th St., Port Angeles, Saturday, May 10th, from 10-3 PM.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on May 5, 2019