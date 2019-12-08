Tristen LeeShawn James Pisani Coberly, of Forks, passed away in the early morning of December 1, 2019.
Tristen was born, in Seattle, to Robert L. Coberly and Marie Pisani. He was a Hoh River Tribal member.
He was a graduate of Forks High School where he was an outstanding athlete in football, baseball and wrestling. He was on the Evergreen 1A League All-League football team and was a PDN Athlete of the Week in September 2018.
Tristen had worked at the Forks Coffee Shop and in the logging industry.
He was preceded in death by grandfather, Robert Coberly, Jr.; aunt, Tiffany Alice Eastman; Gregory Sonny Horjisi; Flo and Clarence Horjisi.
Tristen is survived by his parents; foster-parents, LaDawn and Jason Whidden; sisters, Andrea Coberly and Aaliyah Widden; and brothers, Joseph Garrick Cordell Horejsi, Tyler Whidden and Jeffrey Widden.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 8, from 12-2 PM, at Harper Ridgeview Funeral Chapel in Port Angeles.
Tristen's funeral service will be held Monday, December 9th, 12:00 PM, at the Forks Assembly of God. A reception will follow the service. At 3:00 PM, a dinner will follow at the Akalat Center in La Push.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019