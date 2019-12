Tristen LeeShawn James Pisani Coberly, of Forks, passed away in the early morning of December 1, 2019.Tristen was born, in Seattle, to Robert L. Coberly and Marie Pisani. He was a Hoh River Tribal member.He was a graduate of Forks High School where he was an outstanding athlete in football, baseball and wrestling. He was on the Evergreen 1A League All-League football team and was a PDN Athlete of the Week in September 2018.Tristen had worked at the Forks Coffee Shop and in the logging industry.He was preceded in death by grandfather, Robert Coberly, Jr.; aunt, Tiffany Alice Eastman; Gregory Sonny Horjisi; Flo and Clarence Horjisi.Tristen is survived by his parents; foster-parents, LaDawn and Jason Whidden; sisters, Andrea Coberly and Aaliyah Widden; and brothers, Joseph Garrick Cordell Horejsi, Tyler Whidden and Jeffrey Widden.Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 8, from 12-2 PM, at Harper Ridgeview Funeral Chapel in Port Angeles.Tristen's funeral service will be held Monday, December 9th, 12:00 PM, at the Forks Assembly of God. A reception will follow the service. At 3:00 PM, a dinner will follow at the Akalat Center in La Push.