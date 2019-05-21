Sequim resident Truman "Dick" Richard Clay died from complications of cancer at Olympic Medical Center.
He was 78.
Services: Funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22 at Drennan and Ford Funeral Home, 260 Monroe Road, Port Angeles. The Rev. David Moffit will officiate. Internment at noon Thursday, May 23 at Washington Memorial Park, 16445 International Blvd., SeaTac. Pat Ellis, Kent Police chaplain, will officiate. A full obituary will be published at a later date.
Drennan and Ford Funeral Home, Port Angeles, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from May 21 to May 22, 2019