Una Eileen Davis passed away April 11, 2019, of natural causes in Port Angeles.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Una Eileen Davis.
Una was born to Lacey Swanson Cole and Marjorie Esther (George) Cole on October 6, 1932, in Mount Gilead, Ohio.
She married Robert Stanley Davis on October 14, 1951, in North Hollywood, California.
Una is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; brother, Lowell; grandsons, David Dickinson, John Harwell and Clinton Harwell, and great-grandson, Jordan Juarez.
She is survived by son, Gary (Florence) Davis; daughters, Vicki (John) Dickinson and Chris Minks; brother, Robert (Mim) Cole; sister-in-law, Terry Cole; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Monday, April 22, at 1 PM. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2 PM, at 517 W. 6th St., Port Angeles.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County, 540 E. 8th St., Port Angeles, WA 98362.
Harper Ridgeview Funeral Chapel
105 W 4th St PO Box 340
Port Angeles, WA 98362
(360) 452-9701
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019