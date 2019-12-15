Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verna Lee Fairbanks. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Verna Lee Fairbanks was born to Vernon (Kelly) and Ethel Belle Stevens in Wenatchee, on May 24, 1935. Verna passed over on December 3, 2019, at the age of 84.



When very young, she and her parents moved to Boyds, Washington, to be near family. They lived in a tiny shack, before the Grand Coulee dam was built. Eventually they were told that they and everything they had needed to be moved way up the mountain to Deadman Creek, before their area was flooded.



Verna's mother was the school teacher. Again they lived in a tiny shack, which still stands. Every morning Verna had to help her mother start a fire in the old school and to carry in water.



Verna was about nine when her dad came down with TB. Even though it was after dark, her mother told her she must get on her horse and ride down the mountain to get help. She was afraid of spiders or getting hit by a tree but her horse took her all the way to get help. Eventually her dad ended up in the TB hospital above the river in Spokane.



In the summer, the family lived in Davenport to help her Uncle Jim with his many acres of wheat.



Later they moved to Colville, and her father opened a jewelry store which is still there today. Verna was going to go to school in town for the first time and was worried but found that she could be a bully if she needed to be.



Verna loved to read and the deserted Civilian Conservation Corps camp gave her all the books she wanted. So as not to be bothered by anyone or anything, she would climb to the top of the house roof, settle in and read.



Her father wanted to help with the fires that were bad in the summer so he moved his family to a lookout up on the mountain. Verna had to pull her dog up in a bucket.



Eventually, Verna's father became sick with TB again. So Verna's mother took her daughter back to buy the same house in Colville, to live. Now Verna was in high school which she liked quite a bit especially journalism and drama.



Verna graduated high school and after working at "King Coles" in Colville she met and married AB Burns. They moved to Texas where she had two sons, Christopher (died at birth) and Richard Burns. Verna enjoyed some wild times in Texas but was also very afraid of the tornados. She took Richard home to see her parents and they ended up raising him to adulthood.



Verna divorced AB and moved to Los Angeles, California, for a job and met Deveraux Hillyer. They married and had a daughter, Deidre Yvonne Hillyer. After living there five years, Verna decided it was time to go home.



In Washington she worked at Boeing until the family moved back to the Spokane house. She worked at Spokane Woodworking and the newspaper where she had a weekly paragraph. They lived there about 12 years and then moved to a small farm house near Deer Park. By now Verna was working for the State. Verna was president of the "Old-time Settlers Association" where she managed the yearly parade and picnics.



Verna did not like the work that the farm demanded of her and left on her own to an apartment in Spokane. She divorced and did well. She loved the native tradition and made several native regalias. She was always going to pow wows and danced often in her self made leather beaded dress and moccasins.



She met and married Lavern (Vern) Fairbanks. The two of them moved to a house in Port Angeles, where she got a job as an investigator with Labor and Industry. She was a regular detective, catching people getting benefits illegally. She enjoyed that very much and shared many of her escapades.



Verna was a belly dancer, a square dancer and a seamstress, making many of her own beautiful and colorful clothes and costumes.



Verna had many friends but four were her very close friends. They all met early in the 80s, and had lunch together nearly every Friday since. One of those dear friends died just 27 days before her.



Verna is survived by her son, Richard and daughter Dee, (Pat). Dee had three children, Andrew, Britt and Mie Mie (deceased); and grandson, Gage.



We will forever miss our dear friend Verna… we will miss her colorful outfits, her big beautiful smile, her huge glasses, her intellect, her tattoos and her enduring friendship.



Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019

