Service Information Drennan & Ford Funeral Home and Crematory - Port Angeles 260 MONROE RD PORT ANGELES , WA 98362 (360)-457-1210 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Bethany Pentecostal Church 508 S Francis St Port Angeles , WA

Vernon Carl Sohlberg went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 11, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, on September 19, 1953, to William Harry Sohlberg and Mary Ellen (Johnson) Sohlberg.



He graduated from Glenbard East in Lombard, Illinois. He was an Industrial Arts major; four years of Mechanical Drafting, Architectural Drafting, Electronics, and Electrical. He attended College of DuPage for Advanced Welding & Machine Fabrication. He had three years of Auto Mechanics at Deerfield Training Center and took continuing education classes for two years of Electronics and got his FCC license.



Vern was a volunteer for Clallam County Search and Rescue, a state-certified First Responder and ham radio operator.



Vern was a man of many talents and interests. He was a machinist and a factory-trained Porche mechanic. He had worked at Bryntsen Porche Audi in Hinsdale, Illinois. He later worked for Olympic VW, after moving to Port Angeles.



He was also a Teamster and drove for Peninsula Truck Lines as well as a Teamster trouble-shooter for Paramount Studios while filming the movie, "An Officer and a Gentleman," in Port Townsend, in 1981.



Vern was then hired at the Clallam County Housing Authority, by Cleo Johnson, where he worked and retired after 30 years. He definitely loved and served his community.



Vern was an adventurer. He and his two best friends, Dave and Dale, came out from Illinois to visit Dave's brother who was stationed at Fort Lewis. Wanting to hike, Dave's brother brought the three friends to PA to hike in the Olympics for the weekend. That was it! When they first saw the Olympic Mountains, all three guys heard the mountains calling to them. Vern and his buddies went back to Illinois, quit their jobs, and came out to the Pacific Northwest; thus starting the adventure of a lifetime.



Vern met and married Michelle Scarano and together they had Elissa Melodye. They later divorced and Vern married Penny York, and her two sons, on September 29, 1984. Together they have a son, Chris. Vern and Penny were blessed with 35 years together on the Olympic Peninsula.



He lived a full life. In his younger years, he climbed most of the major peaks, did a lot of hiking, skiing, kayaking, and in his later years, was really into bicycling.



Vern definitely felt closest to God outdoors in his beautiful creation. Loving the Lord as he did, Vern was involved in the AWANA and Royal Rangers programs at church. He really enjoyed sharing his love of the outdoors and his faith with the youth. He participated in overnight hikes, snow camp up on Hurricane Ridge and kayaking trips on Lake Ozette.



He was a hard worker and took good care of his family. He spent a lot of summers camping at Ocean Shores with friends and family each summer. One of his specialties was storytelling around the campfire. He was a great storyteller and loved to embellish the facts. Vern was truly loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.



He is survived by his wife, Penny of Port Angeles; son, Christopher of Bothell; daughter, Elissa Melodye (Bill) of Port Angeles; stepsons, Brad York of Malaysia and Scott (Heather) York of Arizona; sisters, Nancy (Paul) Warner of Sequim and Carolyn (Glenn) Ritchie of West Chicago; and five grandchildren, Kalyx, Blake, Jaziah, Ryder and Maverick.



He was preceded in death by his parents, William H. and Mary Ellen Sohlberg.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Bethany Pentecostal Church at Fifth and Francis Streets, in PA, on November 9, 2019, at 1:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Assured Hospice or . Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Oct. 27, 2019

