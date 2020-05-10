Vernon L. Frykholm
1916 - 2020
Lt. Col. (Ret.) Vernon L. Frykholm passed away April 24 at his home in Sequim with his son by his side.

Frykholm, age 103, was a World War II U.S. Army veteran, and served in the Philippines, Germany, Korea, Washington, Kentucky, and Alaska during his military career.

Born in Port Angeles September 6, 1916, to Elna and Gundor Frykholm, he grew up in Scandia. He attended Scandia Bible Church and graduated from Kitsap High School, where he was a star athlete, in 1935.

During the late 1930s he worked at Pike Place Market, where he met Ethel Marschall. They wed in 1943, beginning a 72-year marriage that ended with her death in 2015. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Lorraine Bray and Donna Frykholm; and his brother, Ray Frykholm.

Frykholm was the beloved patriarch of his family. He is survived by his son, Vernon Jr. (Sandy) of Sequim; daughters, Pamela (Joe) Austin of Virginia, and Paula (John) Keith of Kentucky; ten grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Shirley Boehme of Poulsbo; and brother, Rodney of Ventura, California.

We thank him for being a pillar of strength and for his service to country and family.

Since moving to Sequim nine years ago, Frykholm has been active in veterans' events. He loved University of Kentucky basketball, ran the bases after a Mariners game at age 102, and took voice lessons and produced a CD in 2019. He leaves behind many dear friends.

Private burial was held at Mountain View Cemetery in Silverdale. Memorial services will be held in both Sequim and Poulsbo, to be announced at a later date. An online memorial can be seen at www.poulsbomortuary.com

Published in Peninsula Daily News on May 10, 2020.
