Veronica Hilda Ayres passed away July 29, 2020 at her home in Port Angeles of natural causes. She was ninety-one years old and lived a full and productive life. Her positive attitude and interest in the world despite recent age-related limitations was an inspiration to all who knew her.



Veronica was born in Wimbledon, England to Edward Murray and Mary Florence Finn Murray on March 13, 1929, the youngest of six children in a deeply religious family. She spent her childhood in Wimbledon except for a brief period when she was evacuated to Arundel to escape the bombings during World War II.



Upon returning to Wimbledon, she attended classes in a bomb shelter where the explosions of bombs and the drone of planes overhead often drowned out the voices of her teachers. All five of her siblings enlisted in the armed forces. Her brother Hughie, a navigator on a Wellington bomber, perished in the war when his plane was shot down.



After the war, Veronica graduated from London University with a degree in Social Services. She was then awarded the Churchill Scholarship which was for adults with a special skill who want to work overseas. She moved to Melbourne, Australia and took a position in the Victoria State Children's Department. This was the beginning of Veronica's lifelong love of travel and adventure.



After two years in Australia she decided to return to London. On her way home she spent two months in New Zealand and then stopped in San Francisco. There she met Art Ayres who was the love of her life.



They were married at the Newman Center Chapel at Stanford University on May 2, 1970. They were fortunate to enjoy fifty wonderful years together. Art and Veronica lived in San Francisco, Petaluma, CA, Wimbledon, England, Gold Beach, OR, Fallbrook, CA and Oceanside, CA before moving to Port Angeles in 1999. They also lived in China for a time, teaching English at Guilin University. Art and Veronica enjoyed meeting people from all over the world and opened their home to visitors from England, France, China, Mongolia, Japan, and Kenya.



Veronica was a writer and published author. Her memoir, Wednesday's Child, was published in 2000 despite her declining eyesight. Her hope was that the book would inspire others to travel and better understand people from all over the world.



She was a member of Queen of Angels Catholic Church and involved in many church activities. She was a woman of faith and prayed regularly. A poignant line in her book states, "Take courage, pray about what you do, then get on with your daily chores and the answer will come." Veronica nourished people around her with love, faith, and kindness. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.



Veronica is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Bernard, Ronnie, Hughie, Mary, and Ken.



She is survived by her husband, Art, and many relatives that still reside in England.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store