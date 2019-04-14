Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Vicki Jo Cooper, 69, a longtime Skagit Valley resident passed away on April 3, 2019, at Providence Hospital in Everett.



Vicki was born on January 3, 1950, in Port Angeles, the daughter of Alfred and JoAnn (Olson) Messersmith. She was raised and attended school in several communities on the Olympic Peninsula.



In 1972, Vicki married the love of her life, Charles Robert 'Bob' Cooper, and from that union their daughter, Karen, was born. Bob tragically passed away in an automobile accident, in 1982, and Vicki shortly thereafter left the Olympic Peninsula and moved to Skagit County settling in the Sedro-Woolley and Birdsview areas.



Vicki worked for the King County/Sedro-Woolley Housing Authority for over 25 years as a building maintenance engineer and grounds keeper for the Hillsview housing complex in Sedro-Woolley.



She was an AVID fisherman, fishing at every opportunity off the Washington coast and in the Skagit River, canning and smoking her catch. When Karen was small she was active in 4-H and the Sedro-Woolley Riding Club, volunteering for everything during Loggerodeo. She enjoyed her garden growing vegetables, and was quite the woodworking craftsman, making all sorts of items in her shop. But most important to Vicki was her family, especially her grandchildren.



Vicki is survived by her daughter, Karen Fox and her husband Riley Burke of Concrete; granddaughter, Makhala Brister and husband Jace Brunson of Sedro-Woolley; grandson, Kadden 'Bucky' Fox of Mount Vernon; great-grandson, Cooper Brunson; several brothers and sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother and one sister.



Graveside Services were held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Lyman Cemetery with Pastor Roy Swihart officiating. A potluck fellowship followed services.



Arrangements are under direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley. Share memories of Vicki and sign the online guest register at Vicki Jo Cooper, 69, a longtime Skagit Valley resident passed away on April 3, 2019, at Providence Hospital in Everett.Vicki was born on January 3, 1950, in Port Angeles, the daughter of Alfred and JoAnn (Olson) Messersmith. She was raised and attended school in several communities on the Olympic Peninsula.In 1972, Vicki married the love of her life, Charles Robert 'Bob' Cooper, and from that union their daughter, Karen, was born. Bob tragically passed away in an automobile accident, in 1982, and Vicki shortly thereafter left the Olympic Peninsula and moved to Skagit County settling in the Sedro-Woolley and Birdsview areas.Vicki worked for the King County/Sedro-Woolley Housing Authority for over 25 years as a building maintenance engineer and grounds keeper for the Hillsview housing complex in Sedro-Woolley.She was an AVID fisherman, fishing at every opportunity off the Washington coast and in the Skagit River, canning and smoking her catch. When Karen was small she was active in 4-H and the Sedro-Woolley Riding Club, volunteering for everything during Loggerodeo. She enjoyed her garden growing vegetables, and was quite the woodworking craftsman, making all sorts of items in her shop. But most important to Vicki was her family, especially her grandchildren.Vicki is survived by her daughter, Karen Fox and her husband Riley Burke of Concrete; granddaughter, Makhala Brister and husband Jace Brunson of Sedro-Woolley; grandson, Kadden 'Bucky' Fox of Mount Vernon; great-grandson, Cooper Brunson; several brothers and sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother and one sister.Graveside Services were held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Lyman Cemetery with Pastor Roy Swihart officiating. A potluck fellowship followed services.Arrangements are under direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley. Share memories of Vicki and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com. Funeral Home Lemley Chapel

1008 Third Street

Sedro Woolley , WA 98284

(360) 855-1288 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close