Vickie J. Burley
1946 - 2020
Neah Bay resident Vickie J. Burley died at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle.

She was 74.

Services: Visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 11 at Harper-Ridgeview Funeral Chapel, 105 W. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

Harper-Ridgeview Funeral Chapel, Port Angeles, is in charge of arrangements.

www.harper-ridgeviewfuneralchapel.com

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Harper Ridgeview Funeral Chapel
