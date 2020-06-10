Neah Bay resident Vickie J. Burley died at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle.
She was 74.
Services: Visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 11 at Harper-Ridgeview Funeral Chapel, 105 W. Fourth St., Port Angeles.
Harper-Ridgeview Funeral Chapel, Port Angeles, is in charge of arrangements.
www.harper-ridgeviewfuneralchapel.com
Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jun. 10, 2020.