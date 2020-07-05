Viola Riebe passed away and joined her family in heaven on June 5, 2020, due to natural causes. She was a very faithful and devoted Christian.



She was born in Forks, on August 5, 1934, to Stephen and Nellie Penn.



Vi married Phil Riebe and they lived in LaPush and Forks. She became a Para Educator for the Quileute Valley School District where she retired after 27 years of service.



After retirement she was able to pursue her passions of cedar basket weaving, cultural participation and teachings. She was also involved with the National Parks and helped create a video entitled "Run to High Ground," as well as involvement in many books centered around cedar basket weaving, culture, and history of her people.



Viola Riebe was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers; sisters; two children; and one grandchild.



Survivors include her three daughters; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly and devoted her life to.



She will be greatly missed by her family.

