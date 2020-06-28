Violetta Schackel
1917 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Violetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Violetta Schackel, "Vi," passed away of natural causes on March 30, 2020, at the age of 102. Born to Katherine (Lunz) and Henry Knaack in Ida, Minnesota, she was raised on a farm.

She married Benjamin Schackel, in 1937, in Minnesota. Vi, Ben and their three small children moved to Port Angeles in 1942.

The family lived near the golf course for many years, eventually purchasing property on I Street and building their own home.

Vi and Ben delivered newspapers on a rural route for the Daily News. After her husband passed, Vi continued to deliver papers between Port Angeles and Sequim until her retirement.

Vi's love was gardening. She had a large garden to help feed her family and over the years she filled her yard with flowers. She was awarded many fair ribbons for her flowers and garden produce. Her yard on I Street was well admired when the flowers and rhodies were in bloom.

Violetta is survived by her son, Robert (Mildred); sister, Janet Peterson in Minnesota; son-in-law, Donald Daman; grandchildren, Ramona, Rebecca, Allen (Kim) and Matthew (Laurie); great-grandchildren, Morgan and Kyler; several nieces and their families.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin; her daughter, Joan Daman; her son, Allen; and her brothers, Leo and Everett Knaack.

A special thank you to all of those who cared for Vi at Sequim Health and Rehabilitation.

Violetta is once again tending her flowers in a most amazing garden.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved