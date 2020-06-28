Violetta Schackel, "Vi," passed away of natural causes on March 30, 2020, at the age of 102. Born to Katherine (Lunz) and Henry Knaack in Ida, Minnesota, she was raised on a farm.



She married Benjamin Schackel, in 1937, in Minnesota. Vi, Ben and their three small children moved to Port Angeles in 1942.



The family lived near the golf course for many years, eventually purchasing property on I Street and building their own home.



Vi and Ben delivered newspapers on a rural route for the Daily News. After her husband passed, Vi continued to deliver papers between Port Angeles and Sequim until her retirement.



Vi's love was gardening. She had a large garden to help feed her family and over the years she filled her yard with flowers. She was awarded many fair ribbons for her flowers and garden produce. Her yard on I Street was well admired when the flowers and rhodies were in bloom.



Violetta is survived by her son, Robert (Mildred); sister, Janet Peterson in Minnesota; son-in-law, Donald Daman; grandchildren, Ramona, Rebecca, Allen (Kim) and Matthew (Laurie); great-grandchildren, Morgan and Kyler; several nieces and their families.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin; her daughter, Joan Daman; her son, Allen; and her brothers, Leo and Everett Knaack.



A special thank you to all of those who cared for Vi at Sequim Health and Rehabilitation.



Violetta is once again tending her flowers in a most amazing garden.

