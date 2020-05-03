Virginia Anne Musser died of natural causes in the early morning hours of April 19, 2020, at her home in Port Angeles.



Ginny was born on Valentine's Day, in 1938, to Galen and Edith Lamon, in Wisconsin. The family moved to Washington and spent a number of years in Shelton before moving to Port Angeles where she spent the rest of her life.



In 1956, Ginny married Dan Gort and together they had three children, Gary, Shelly and Lisa. The marriage ended in 1977.



Ginny spent her career as a social worker for DSHS and was very active in her union. Ginny was a fighter! She beat cancer in the late 1980s and she beat leukemia twice.



She was a member of the Olympic Mountain Cloggers and spent many hours on the dance floor.



Ginny, as well as her brother, Dave Lamon, and her sister, Dora cook, were members of Angeles Circle O and loved square dancing. It was at a square dance, in the mid 1990s, that she met John Musser and they became constant partners.



Ginny and John were married on June 10, 2000, and spent almost 20 years together. She persuaded John to take up clogging and for the next 20 years they traveled to square dance and clogging conventions around the country.



Ginny and John are members of First Christian Church, in Port Angeles, where she will be missed by all who loved her.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store