Virginia Elizabeth Del Judge, 95, passed away on December 16, 2019.



She was born to William Hamilton Allin and Elizabeth Virginia Bickley Allin, on December 7, 1924, in Hollywood, California.



Virginia married Joseph Guy Del Judge, in 1952.



In 1979, Virginia retired and moved to Sequim to enjoy the beautiful Pacific Northwest.



Virginia loved to garden, travel, and read. She loved her cats and was a very good artist.



When Virginia came into the room, she was bold and beautiful, fearless yet saintly.



Virginia belonged to the Elks, the King County Iris Society, the St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Women of St. Joseph.



She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Elizabeth Allin; and her husband, Joseph Del Judge.



Virginia is survived by her children, Jane (Andrew) Sallee of Sequim, Julia Del Judge of Stanton, California, and Eric (Donna Kuehn) Del Judge of Pine Mountain, California; and grandchildren, Daniel (Rachel) Sallee of Buckley, Elisa Sallee of Bothell and Kyle Whitehead of Oregon.



