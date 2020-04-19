Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Lee (Valentine) Serr. View Sign Service Information Harper Ridgeview Funeral Chapel 105 W 4th St Port Angeles , WA 98362 (360)-452-9701 Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia was born to Ira T. "Val" and Josephine Anderson Valentine on January 27, 1927. She grew up in Texas and Walla Walla.



She attended the



She and Ted eloped on December 31, 1946, to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, where they found a charming house, knocked, and asked the owners if they could be married in their living room. The surprised homeowners agreed.



After Ted finished dental school at Loyola University, in Chicago, the young family moved to Port Angeles, in 1953, and Dr. Serr opened his dental office in the Aldwell Building. She lost him after 50 years of marriage and 101 honeymoons.



Vigy, as she was often called, was a Campfire leader for many years and a member of the Camera Club, the Olympic Study Club and the Dental Auxiliary. A member of Queen of Angels Parish, she had a deep, abiding and ecumenical faith.



She worked as a dental assistant and receptionist at Ted's dental office after the children were raised and had left home.



Vigy was an avid reader, photographer, painter, and backpacker/camper. She was a great supporter of the arts here and in Tucson, Arizona, where she wintered after retirement. Virginia was also an enthusiastic gardener.



After Ted's death in 1997, she spent more than 20 years protecting the record breaking madrona tree on 8th Street, developing Ted's Tree Park in memory of her husband and for use by the community.



Vigy was a world-wide traveler; there was never an adventure Vigy was not interested in going on. She continued her travels well into her 80s and her favorite trip was the one she was planning next.



Long time members of the Port Angeles Yacht Club, Vigy and Ted had a love affair with boating that had them buying a boat, Peaches, and joining many new friends on sailing adventures. When not on the water they frequently gave in to rambling about the countryside in their RV, Grace. While ground based activities were great fun, how fun would it be to soar above it all? Virginia got her Hot Air Balloon Pilot License and enjoyed ballooning with friends in Arizona.



Virginia, age 93, died at her home, in Port Angeles, on March 29, 2020, with her family lovingly supporting her wish to be in her home to the end.



She leaves behind her a legacy of love, five children, Israel Serr of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Marianne (Carl) Case of Huntsville, Alabama, Richard (Bess) Serr of Springdale, Jacalyn (John) Miller of Port Angeles, and Theodore "Val" (Mischelle) Serr of LaVernia, Texas; an extended family of 16 grandchildren including Joseph Valentine whom she helped raise from age 11; and 14 surviving great-grandchildren.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private interment for Virginia L. Serr will take place at Mount Angeles Cemetery on April 6, 2020. She will be buried next to the love of her life, Ted, as they continue on the next leg of their adventures, at long last traveling together again.



Harper Ridgeview Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Memorials can be made to Habitat for Humanity, 728 East Front, PA, WA 98362 or Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County (VHCC), 829 East 8th, PA, WA 98362. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020

