Virginia Mary Tomlinson, of Port Angeles, passed away on September 20, 2019, from necrotizing pancreatitis.
Born in Port Townsend to Boyd F. Anglin and Edith A. Anglin, on April 12, 1943, Virginia graduated from Port Townsend High School, in 1961, followed by Business College.
Virginia was a long time employee of the Peninsula Daily News. For 43½ years, she saw the newspaper industry go through many changes. She was a dedicated employee and well-loved co-worker and friend.
She married James. J. Tomlinson in 1968. They would have two children and later divorce, in 1999.
Virginia loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Reading was a favorite pastime. She was a kind woman with a sharp wit.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Boyd Anglin and Edith A. (Hendrickson, Anglin) Addie; and sister, Judith A. (Anglin) Erickson.
Virginia is survived by her daughter, Gina L. (Tomlinson) Brown; son, Jeremy Jay Tomlinson; sister, Janice M. (Anglin) Chute; brother, Douglas B. (Ellen) Anglin; grandchildren, Douglas J. Amundson, Bergen J. Amundson, Aaron J. Tomlinson and Cody E. Tomlinson.
Drennan-Ford was in charge of arrangements and a reception was held at the Sons of Norway Scandia earlier this month.
Memorial contributions may be made to Seattle Children's Hospital, 4800 Sandpoint Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019