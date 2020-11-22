Virginia "Ginger" Peterhansen, 48, passed away on November 13, 2020 at Olympic Medical Center, Port Angeles, Washington.
Ginger was born in Battle Creek, Michigan, lived in Oklahoma and graduated from University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha, Oklahoma. She moved to Port Angeles about 14 years ago and was a valued employee at Serenity House of Clallam County for seven years.
Our Ginger was a long-time advocate for those in need. Her heart was bigger than Texas and she would help anyone even if she had to do with less. She loved to cook for friends and family and was well-known for her fierce loyalty to the Seattle Seahawks and you could hear her shouts of joy or anguish!
She will be sorely missed by her mother, Delores Peterhansen, sister, Joyce Calvert, her niece, Taylor Calvert and last but not least, her precious fur-baby, Hal. He was a constant source of comfort to her.
We would like to send a special thank you to Brandee Jacobson for her caring, long-term friendship.
In lieu of flowers, we request any donations be given to https://donate.nami.org/Ginger_peterhansen.