1/1
Virginia "Ginger" Peterhansen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia "Ginger" Peterhansen, 48, passed away on November 13, 2020 at Olympic Medical Center, Port Angeles, Washington.

Ginger was born in Battle Creek, Michigan, lived in Oklahoma and graduated from University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha, Oklahoma. She moved to Port Angeles about 14 years ago and was a valued employee at Serenity House of Clallam County for seven years.

Our Ginger was a long-time advocate for those in need. Her heart was bigger than Texas and she would help anyone even if she had to do with less. She loved to cook for friends and family and was well-known for her fierce loyalty to the Seattle Seahawks and you could hear her shouts of joy or anguish!

She will be sorely missed by her mother, Delores Peterhansen, sister, Joyce Calvert, her niece, Taylor Calvert and last but not least, her precious fur-baby, Hal. He was a constant source of comfort to her.

We would like to send a special thank you to Brandee Jacobson for her caring, long-term friendship.

In lieu of flowers, we request any donations be given to https://donate.nami.org/Ginger_peterhansen.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Daily News on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 21, 2020
Ginger’s beautiful smile was truly heart melting! I’m sure it was a product of her soul.... my love goes out to her family of which I am a part of and praying for comfort to those who loved and will miss her.....
Uncle Dave
David Moore
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved