Virginia "Ginny" Wilton passed away peacefully at her home on May 14, 2019, at the age of 69. She is dearly missed by her sons, Shawn (Kim) Wilton, and Ross (Dannie) Wilton; and her four grandchildren, Jenson, Wyatt, Isaac, and Amelia.



Ginny was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Juanita, of Sequim.



Ginny's father was in the US Army and she was privileged to live in the United States, Japan, Germany, and Morocco. She settled in London, in the groovy early 70s, with her now ex-husband where she raised her sons.



In 1992, Ginny moved to the Sequim-Port Angeles area. She bought a property where, over the years, she bred dogs and raised a variety of farm animals. She loved fancy ducks and chickens, the kinds with crazy feathers.



Ginny had a sharp wit and was a loyal friend. She was open minded and always interested in world and current affairs. She always had a friendly "Helllloooo" for the people she met throughout her day.



Ginny worked as a healthcare aide, first in local nursing homes, then for private clients. She was warm and caring, always giving her most to ensure the safety and comfort of her patients.



The family sends their heartfelt thanks to everyone, friends and strangers, who have helped since Ginny passed.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a local animal charity or food bank. In Clallam County, suggested charities include: WAG Welfare for Animals Guild, Olympic Peninsula Humane Society, Sequim Food Bank, Port Angeles Food Bank, Serenity House of Clallam County, Center Valley Animal Rescue. Or, give to a similar organization in your area.

