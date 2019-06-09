Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian Lorraine Ross. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born to Eugene and Gunda Wicox, in Minot, North Dakota. Lorraine was the third of eight children. The family moved to Montana for a short time, then on to Washington, were they settled at Alderwood Manor, now Wilcox Park, in Lynnwood. Lorraine graduated from Seattle Business College, in 1939.



Lorraine married Earl Meyer, in 1939, and had three children, Kathleen, Richard and Kristy. They divorced in 1950.



In 1951, she moved to Port Angeles and married Malcolm "Sandy" Ross, the love of her life. They had a son, Malcolm "Mac." They spent 23 years together until "Sandy" was killed in a logging accident in 1974. She never married again.



Once settled in Port Angeles, she began by working at Rayonier, Inc. She soon began writing; working at the local paper and selling display ads. She wrote for the tourism guide, promoting the Olympic Peninsula and was Editor of Clallam County Shopper, among other writing endeavors throughout the years. Up until recently, you could find her opinions and views printed among the "Letters to the Editor" section of the paper. She always loved to write and has three published books.



She became active in Clallam County Politics, in 1955. Lorraine served on the Port Angeles City Council, Clallam County Planning Commission, and the Clallam County Government Council. She was an active Republican. Through the years, her involvement spread from local to state to the national level; she was always involved for the cause.



Lorraine was a successful realtor. She started in 1963 and by 1968, she operated her own real estate office, "Lorraine Ross Realtor," until she retired in the 90s.



She always fought hard for what she believed and made her opinion known. For years, Lorraine made her nightly rounds, in PA, walking the Front Street-First Street circle, stopping at establishments along the way to share the latest news, visit with friends, or stop for just one dance. She loved the Olympic Peninsula and helped develop this area. We will miss her!



Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Sandy; and children, Kathleen, Richard, and Kristy



She is survived by her son, Mac; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.



There will be a Celebration of Life on July 9th, her 100th birthday, at Elks Ballroom, at 3:30 PM. Come share your memories and bring your dancing shoes for one last dance!



