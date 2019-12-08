Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Hugh "Wally" Pederson. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Quilcene Bible Church 295643 US Highway 101 Quilcene , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Wally was born in Port Townsend, on January 14, 1941. He was 78 years old when he passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on November 24th 2019.



Wally is survived by his wife, Peggy; his sister, Mary Lou; his four children, Anne Stice, Jason Pederson, Janet Scott and Cynthia Pederson; sons-in-law Jim Stice, Brian Scott and Matthew Bell; grandchildren, Amanda, Angela, Kole, Laurel, Devon, Savannah, Mercedes and Dominique; and great-grandchildren, Madeline and Marcella.



Wally was a staple of Quilcene. He lived there all of his life. His parents, Jenny (Janet Milroy) and Walt made a wonderful life for him and his sister, Mary Lou. He attended grade school and high school in Quilcene.



After graduating, he attended Bates Technical College in Tacoma and received an Associate degree in diesel mechanics.



Upon returning from Bates, Wally began working for the family business, P & L Logging. As time passed, Wally became self-employed. He started driving a log truck and built his business, Pederson Mill & Logging.



In the 1970s, Wally began developing properties around Quilcene. First it was the shop for the logging company. Next came the business center and finally, the Timber House Restaurant.



At the peak of his career, he was one of the largest employers in Jefferson County with over 100 employees.



Wally invested his heart and soul in the people and community of Quilcene. He built a legacy of friendship and pride in the town. He became the honorary King of Quilcene! If you ever met Wally, he was a friend to all. His smile lit up the room, his laughter resonated with everyone and his generosity abounded.



Wally worked hard and played harder. One of his favorite past times was boating. Wally had many memories of boating with family, friends and finally with the Quilcene Harbor Yacht Club.



In addition, Wally was an incredible inventor. He was ALWAYS thinking up some new contraption or idea that would make his life easier. It typically involved a motor.



Wally was an avid animal lover. He owned dogs all of his life. He came to love Labrador Retrievers. Over the years, he and Peggy had many.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Quilcene Bible Church on Saturday, December 14th at 2:00 p.m. All are welcome.



Wally was laid to rest at the Quilcene Cemetery at 2:30 PM, Wednesday, November 27, 2019, by his immediate family. Wally rests next to his parents, aunts and uncles.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Wally Pederson Memorial Scholarship. This Scholarship will be awarded on an annual basis to a graduate of Quilcene High School via Dollars for Scholars. Please use the following link to make a tax-deductible donation. To ensure your donation goes to the correct fund, input "Wally Pederson Memorial Scholarship," at the bottom of the page in the "Specify a Scholarship Fund" box. https://donations.scholarshipamerica.org/index.php?cochapid=WA1482&cachapname=Quilcene-Brinnon+Dollars+for+Scholars&page=1 OR you may send a check to QBDFS, PO BOX 477, Quilcene, WA 98376 (In memo add Wally Pederson).

