Walter Lhoyd Johnson (90), died on June 3, 2019.



Walt was born and grew up, in Detroit, where he attended Cass Technical High School. He then received a full scholarship and attended Michigan Tech where he graduated with a degree in Metallurgical Engineering.



After a brief stint in the Army, he returned to Detroit where he married the love of his life, Sara.



Walt worked as a metallurgist and then found his true calling studying computer science in the mid-sixties. He went on to pioneer the development of computer aided design and its implementation at Ford Motor Company.



He served on the school board of Southfield, Michigan, for 22 years, and as president of the Michigan ACLU. Walt and Sara were also active participants in the Birmingham Unitarian Church.



In addition to raising three children, Walt and Sara loved to ski, sail, hike, and travel the world together. Walt successfully ran in the Detroit International marathon; was an avid racquetball player; table tennis player; bridge player; and adventurer.



In 2001, Walt and Sara moved, to Sequim, to live in a multi- generational family home with their daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren.



Walt served on the Sequim school board for 10 years; had many roles at the Olympic Unitarian Universalist Fellowship; was a hiker with the Over the Hill hikers group; and was a huge contributor to the Clallam County Streamkeepers.



His approach to life was to accept how things are, and plan from there, thus his motto: "Ok. Now what?" Walt believed deeply in working with others for positive change.



He leaves behind a loving family and many friends.



A Celebration of Walt's Life will be held in Walt and Sara's home and beautiful garden on Saturday, July 27, at 1 PM.

