Wambidee-zi Adams, "Wamp," was born to Irey James Adams, "Jim," and Gail Anita Smith on October 5, 1972. He passed away at home on August 11, 2020.



Wambidee-zi spent most of his life at the Makah Nation in Neah Bay. He also had strong ties to Tahola, Colville, Montana and Wisconsin.



He enjoyed boxing, movies, music, driving fast and being a dad. He was a skilled fisherman and had a talent for intricate bead work and baking pies. Wamp was good at every sport he ever tried and was known for his smile, his wave, for always dropping anything to help someone in need and for his spontaneous, wild ways.



He leaves behind his children, Ciarah LeighAnn Adams, 7, son, Rayden Wambidee-zi Adams, 4, and his step-daughter Kyleigh Jade Richardson, 13. He also leaves behind his partner, Cassie Burrow; his mother, Gail Adams; and his 11 siblings, Rae Burley, Tami Martens, Pamella Kernan, Donald Burley, Pamela Burley, Irey "Jimbo" Adams, Lisa Ramos, Michael Burley, Richie Adams, Steven Burley and Rhonda Adams. There are many nieces, nephews and other family members and friends that will miss him deeply.



He was preceded in death by his father, Irey J. Adams; his grandfather, Frank Smith Sr.; and his grandmother, Leona Jerome Smith.



The families would like to thank all the people that have sent their love and well wishes during this difficult time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store