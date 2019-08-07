Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warren Charles Mitchell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Warren was born on a farm near Forest City, Iowa, as the second child of Bennett and Mae (Swan) Mitchell. Within a year Bennett was selected to be a rural letter carrier and the family moved to Buffalo Center, Iowa.



Warren attended Buffalo Center High School where he received varsity letters in football, baseball and track. He was captain of the basketball team, in 1938, his senior year.



1942 was a busy year. Warren received a BS degree in Biological Science from Upper Iowa University, Fayette, Iowa, in June; entered Coast Guard Reserve Officers Training in New London, Connecticut, in September; and was commissioned an Ensign in the USCG on December 20th. Nine days later, Warren married his college sweetheart, Georgia Lou Grimes, in Elgin, Iowa, with his grandfather, Rev. Charles Mitchell, officiating what proved to be a long and happy 75-year marriage.



His first assignment was to the Port Security Station in Astoria, Oregon, where he received orders to Navy Flight Training in Dallas, Texas and Pensacola, Florida. Warren received his Navy wings in October, 1944, becoming the 243rd officer to be designated a Coast Guard aviator.



He was ordered to CG Air station, Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and temporarily assigned Officer-in-charge of CG Air Detachment at Naval Air Station, St. Simons Island, Georgia. While in Georgia, son David Mitchell was born on 31 May 1945.



At the end of



Following one semester of teaching, Warren was recalled to active duty in the CG Reserve and assigned to Air Station, San Diego, California. Son Charlie was born 20 December 1948, in San Diego, California.



In San Diego, he accepted a commission in the regular CG and subsequently served at CG Air stations in Argentina, Newfoundland, Traverse City, Michigan, Washington, D.C., [as Commanding Officer] and Barbers Point, Hawaii.



While in Traverse City, Warren completed training at Naval Air Station, Pensacola, Florida, to become the 199th CG Officer to qualify as a helicopter pilot. The Mitchells moved from Hawaii to New Orleans were Warren served as Chief, Search & Rescue Branch of the 8th CG District.



Warren's next assignment was Commanding Officer of the Port Angeles, Air Station, from 1963 to 1965. Subsequently, he served as Chief, Operation Division, in the 1st CG District, Boston, Massachusetts, and then the Atlantic Area Command, New York, New York.



His final assignment in the Coast Guard was as Chief of Staff 17th CG District, Juneau, Alaska. Warren retired from the Coast Guard 30 June 1973.



Warren received two Coast Guard Commendation Medals, the WW II Victory Medal, the American Campaign Medal and a Nation Defense Medal with



Following CG retirement, Warren worked in the Alaska Lt. Governor's Office and the Alaska State Labor Department. He then returned to Upper Iowa University and, in 1975, earned a BA Degree [cum laude] in Business Administration.



He then moved to Jackson, Michigan, and worked in real estate. Warren and Georgia returned to Port Angeles in 1978 to live in the home they had purchased soon after he retired from the Coast Guard.



Warren was active in many organizations and activities including Rotary, the Association of Naval Aviation, Military Officers Association of America, the Naval



He served as Rotary president (1986/87), and chairman of the fund raising event, the ROMPER, for several years. He was president of the local Rotary Foundation board three years and had over 30 years of perfect attendance at Rotary meeting all over the world.



He was a life member of the Masonic Blue Lodge and served as head of all three York Rite Bodies. Warren was an emeritus member and Preceptor of Holy Royal Arch Knight Templar Priests. Warren was active in First United Methodist Church, in Port Angeles, serving as chairman of the Administrative Board, the Stewardship and Finance Committees, while also performing usher duties for many years with his beloved wife, Georgia.



In October 2003, Upper Iowa University awarded Warren it's annual Alumni Achievement Award in the Service to Community category.



In retirement, Warren and Georgia enjoyed square dancing, traveling and visiting family. They put thousands of miles on their GM motor home, frequented cruise lines and traveled to all continents except Antarctica.



Warren was also an avid golfer and let people know he was able to "shoot his age" in his eighties.



Warren was preceded in death by Georgia, his wife of 75 years; his parents, Bennett and Mae Mitchell; sisters, Loretta Berhow and Dorothy Snyder; brother, Robert; daughter-in-law, Linda Mitchell; and grandson, Larry Mitchell.



Warren is survived by sons, David of Kent, Washington, and Charles (Barbara) of Juneau, Alaska; sisters-in-law, Betty (Steffenson) Mitchell of Mankato, Minnesota, and Alma (Grimes) Aanes of Fayette Iowa, five grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



