Warren Earl Miller, 97, died April 22, 2020, in Casa Grande, Arizona. A longtime snowbird from Port Angeles, he recently became a full-time resident of Casa Grande.



He was born April 19, 1923, in Hitchcock, South Dakota, and he graduated from Yakima High School, in 1943.



He was a WWII Army vet and served in the South Pacific and was awarded the Bronze Star.



After returning home, he managed a grocery store in Ellensburg, and owned a drive-in restaurant, too. He moved to Port Angeles, in 1973, and worked for Angeles Millwork, as manager, until he retired in 1988.



He married Joann Rosand February 20, 1982, in Port Angeles. They were sweethearts, best friends and partners in adventure during their retirement years.



Warren was a life member of Naval Elks Lodge 353, Port Angeles; American Legion Post 8, Ellensburg; and life member VFW Post 683, Ellensburg.



He was preceded in death by three sisters; and ex-wives, Oweda Barneycastle and Lujuan Bruan.



Warren in survived by his wife, Joann; sons, Dennis Miller and Leslie Miller; stepson, Mark Eshom; stepdaughter, Jodene Eshom; brother-in-law, Jim Rosand; nine grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.



He was a dedicated golfer, dancer, woodworker, storyteller and passionate gardener. He was a kind man who always had time to chat with friend or stranger and will be sorely missed.



Interment will be later at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent.



Memorial contributions may be made to VFW, 111 E. 2nd St., Casa Grande, AZ 85122.

